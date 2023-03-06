With a long spell of sub-zero temperatures on the way gritting teams will be working around the clock to stop ice forming on the roads.

Now, with thanks to the imagination of the public, the ten-strong fleet of gritters will bear the names suggested by residents.

And in no particular order the winners are – dramatic pause – True Grit, Grumpy Gritter, Salty, Jolly Gritter, Salt of the Earth, Sir Grit a Lot, Ice Knight, Wicky Gritty, Thaw Patrol, and Blizzard Wizzard.

Gritters ready for the cold snap

Names were submitted by residents and school classes to North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) for the frontline winter service gritters that operates out of Wellingborough running from October until mid-April.

Cllr Graham Lawman, NNC’s executive member for highways, travel and assets, said: “Gritting to keep our network open is a serious business, but the dedicated winter team want to bring a smile to peoples’ faces and what better way than naming their gritters?

“These new vehicles have been nameless for the last few months, so it is about time they were named. I am particularly pleased to see many schools enter and we have chosen as many of them as possible.”

Since October last year, the Kier Highways fleet has been out 39 times, treating 821 miles of roads every time, to keep them open.

The fleet has been updated with new vehicles that are powered by sustainably sourced Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO), which reduces the carbon produced from combustion engines by up to 90 per cent. They also have new technology to ensure routes are treated on time and that salt is used where it is needed most, reducing costs.

Run throughout January, the online competition ttracted hundreds of suggestions.

Cllr Jason Smithers, leader of NNC, said: “We would like to say a massive thank you to everyone who got involved and sent in their funny, imaginative and just plain odd names. It was such a hard decision but we’re delighted that the fleet will no longer be nameless.”

John Coombes, general manager at Kier Highways, added: “It’s great to see the response from local schools. Entries never fail to raise a smile, and we’re delighted with our newly-named line-up.

“As we enter what could be a ‘freezing March’, our gritters will be out in full force. Our experienced drivers work around the clock to keep north Northamptonshire’s roads safe.

“What people don’t necessarily see, is how much of our winter preparation takes place all-year-round. It’s great that young people receive a glimpse of that through this competition and are joining us in this mission, in some small part.”

A yellow weather warning has been issued across Northamptonshire as the Met Office predicts snow and ice.

The warning is in place from 9pm today (Monday, March 6) until 10am tomorrow (Tuesday, March 7), as the Met Office warns of “ice and some snow leading to difficult travel conditions in places”.

Gritting routes can be viewed online https://www.northnorthants.gov.uk/your-council/maps.