North Northants Council (NNC) has apologised to a Burton Latimer couple after contractors using strimmers damaged their much-loved baby’s ‘Tigger’ grave.

When Kerry McNamee and Jason Kennedy lost their son Grayson at 19 weeks gestation in August 2021, they wanted to give him a fitting memorial.

Mum Kerry saved up for nearly two years spending £700 on a granite-effect gravestone and kerbset made from plastic installed at Burton Latimer Cemetery.

Kerry and Jason (inset) with the damage to the back of the headstone and Grayson's Tigger-themed grave

But 31-year-old Kerry was left in tears and disgusted when she noticed scratches on the surface of the memorial.

She said: “I felt outraged. I was crying because of it. I felt guilty for my baby boy as his grave that took long time to get was now destroyed.”

Kerry, who also has a 3-year-old daughter, says that when she first contacted NNC they denied the damage was caused by the strimmers, blaming ‘environmental’ damage.

She said: “I funded my baby's funeral myself, due to his gestational age, and his memorial has only been down one month and been ruined and I cannot fund another.

Grayson's Tigger-themed grave with some of the damaged solar lights

"The council offered replace ‘like for like’. They told me this is why people have stone (headstones).”

When the council said they would use weedkiller in future Kerry refused saying it would damage the grave further.

NNC have now apologised to Kerry and Jason and are working to resolve the issue.

Executive member for growth and regeneration Cllr David Brackenbury said: “We are all extremely sorry to hear of the damage to a grave in Burton Latimer Graveyard and on behalf of the council, I sincerely apologise for the upset and distress this has caused.

The damage to the back of the headstone of Grayson's grave

"The council tries its hardest to make sure the graves in its cemeteries are tended as sensitively as possible but sadly accidental damage from a strimmer has occurred on this occasion.

"We are working with the manufacturer of the grave set and with the family, so that the matter can be resolved as soon as possible."

Kerry is hoping to replace the plastic grave with one made from granite as a ‘unique’ resting place for her much-missed baby.