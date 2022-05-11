North Northants app tops 1,000 downloads in first three weeks

More than 1,000 people have downloaded a north Northants mobile phone app designed to advertise businesses and highlight activities across the area.

Launched by North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) in April, the web version of the DiscoverNN app is now live.

More than 200 local businesses have also signed up to be featured, enabling them to advertise their services, promote special offers to local residents and visitors to the area, share their events, take bookings and sell products.

DiscoverNN was funded by Government’s Welcome Back Fund, awarded to local authorities across the country last year during the Covid-19 pandemic, to enable them to put in measures and deliver projects and events to give people confidence to return to their local High Street safely.

Cllr Helen Howell, deputy leader of NNC and executive member for sport, leisure, culture and tourism, said: “It is clear from the response we’ve had so far that we launched DiscoverNN at an ideal time, with people having the confidence to get out and about once again to enjoy the local area.

“Whether that’s to explore, make plans with family and friends or discover all the wonderful shops, businesses and attractions that north Northamptonshire has to offer, using the app is a simple way to do this as it puts everything in one place.

“I’m pleased to see such a variety of local businesses on-board with the app and website with many of them offering great offers and discounts, exclusive to DiscoverNN users. Numbers continue to grow as more and more businesses hear about this exciting platform meaning they are reaching hundreds of new customers who, by using the app and website, have their services at their fingertips.”

Cllr Jason Smithers, leader of NNC, said: “The local area has so much for people to discover and with over 1,000 downloads of the app in the first few weeks of its launch, it’s wonderful to see that local residents, businesses and visitors to the area are as passionate about it as we are.