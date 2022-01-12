North Northamptonshire's parking ticket hotspots revealed

Almost 7,000 parking tickets were handed out across the area North Northamptonshire Council serves in the first seven months of the authority's existence.

A Freedom of Information request has revealed parking wardens dished out 6,994 tickets to vehicles between April 1 last year, when the council was formed, and November 18.

Three of the five areas which saw the biggest number of tickets were in Corby, data has revealed.

Thousands of parking tickets have been issued

Here's a breakdown of the top 20 parking ticket hotspots in north Northamptonshire, with the number of tickets issued in brackets:

1. Everest Lane, Corby (254)

2. Sywell Country Park (222)

3. Cardigan Place, Corby (201)

4. Midland Road, Wellingborough (183)

5. Parkland Gateway car park, Corby (180)

6. London Road car park, Kettering (165)

7. Wadcroft car park, Kettering (163)

8. Irchester Country Park (161)

9. Victoria Place car park, Corby (145)

10. Horse Market, Kettering (143)

11. High Street, Rushden (133)

=12. Market Place, Kettering (125)

=12. Dryland Street, Kettering (125)

14. Lindsay Street, Kettering (123)

15. Derek Hooton Way, Wellingborough (122)

16. Pebble Lane, Wellingborough (110)

17. School Lane car park, Kettering (101)

18. Gold Street, Kettering (100)

19. School Lane, Kettering (92)