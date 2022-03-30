North Northamptonshire's most vulnerable to be given vouchers to help with cost of living

Some of the north of the county’s most vulnerable residents will be given one-off vouchers to help them with the increase in the cost of living.

Those most in need of financial help will be given a helping hand, with North Northamptonshire Council using a grant from the Department for Work and Pensions.

Eligible families will receive a payment in the form of vouchers that can be redeemed against shopping costs in a range of supermarkets.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents will be able to use the vouchers at most major supermarkets

The extra support relates to families with children already on the School Holidays Meal Support Scheme who will receive a voucher, worth £50, to offset household costs and maximise budgets.

While the vouchers for families can be used at most major supermarkets they must be redeemed by April 30, 2022. All eligible recipients will receive a notification together with the voucher from March 30. There is no requirement to apply.

The council is also providing residents, who are already approved applicants of the Household Support Fund Fuel Bank, with a pre-payment meter voucher of up to £80 to assist with offsetting the increase in utility costs.

Cllr Jason Smithers, leader of North Northamptonshire Council, said: “With inflation at the highest rate for decades and heating prices rocketing, many people are struggling to make ends meet with balancing their household finances.