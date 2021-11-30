North Northamptonshire's Christmas bin collections - don't be caught out by the changes

Residents in the North Northants Council area have been urged to recycle as much as possible this Christmas as households produce 30 per cent more waste than normal.

Some bin collection days have been changed over the festive season and residents have been asked not to leave excess non-recyclable waste on the pavements next to their bins.

Household waste and recycling centres will be open to accept extra bags of rubbish, garden waste - as collections are suspended - and batteries.

Bins should be out by 6.30am

Christmas food leftovers and fruit or vegetable peelings can be composted in the garden

Recycling bins can be used for clean wrapping paper that is not foil/plastic coated, Christmas cards with embellishments or glittery decorations removed, plastic tubs and metal tins for chocolates, sweets and biscuits, cleaned foil mince pie trays scrunched into a ball and flattened cardboard and plastic to save space. Any recycling that won’t fit in the recycling bin can be placed for collection next to the recycling bin either in a cardboard box or a clear sack.

Here's what's happening in each area:

Corby

Collections days will not change from the normal bin day with residents asked to put their bins out by 6.30am.

Green bin collections will be suspended from Monday, December 27, and will restart from Monday, January 17. Any other garden waste can be disposed of at household waste and recycling centres if needed.

Real Christmas trees can be taken to a local household waste and recycling centre or cut up and stored in the garden waste bin until collections start again or left out for kerbside collection when collections restart. Food waste will be collected as usual for recycling.

East Northamptonshire

In the East Northamptonshire area bin collection days post-Christmas (December 27 to January 2) remain the same but collections before have been changed.

Bins that were to be collected on Monday, December 20 will be collected two days earlier - on Saturday, December 18.

Collections in East Northants that would have taken place from Tuesday, December 21 to Christmas Eve, will now be a day earlier.

Tuesday, December 21 collections will be on Monday, December 20.

Wednesday, December 22 collections will be on Tuesday, December 21.

Thursday, December 23 collections will be on Wednesday, December 22.

Friday, December 24 (Christmas Eve) collections will now be on Thursday, December 23.

Garden waste collections will be suspended from Christmas Eve and will restart from Monday, January 10, but can be disposed of at a household waste and recycling centre if needed.

Real Christmas trees can be taken to a local household waste and recycling centre or cut up and stored in the garden waste bin until collections start again, or left out for kerbside collection when collections restart.

Kettering

Collections days in the Kettering area will not change from the normal bin day with residents asked to put their bins out by 6.30am.

Green and or grey garden waste bin collections will be suspended from Monday, December 27 and restart from Monday, January 10.

Wellingborough

Bin days in the Wellingborough area remain the same over the Christmas period.

Collections of garden waste have been suspended as from mid-November and will restart in March 2022.