North Northamptonshire secondary school admissions see 95 per cent of students secure first second or third choices

Over 95 per cent of applicants have received a place at one of their preferred secondary schools, according to North Northants Council (NNC).

The number is slightly fewer than the 96.5 per cent of applicants from 2024, but more than 95.2 per cent in 2023.

A total of 4,216 secondary school places for this academic year have been allocated to pupils across north Northamptonshire, on pace with numbers for the previous two years, as 2024 had 4292 and 4225 in 2023.

Cllr Scott Edwards, North Northants Council’s executive member for children, families, education and skills, said: “It really is good news to see a higher percentage of children in North Northamptonshire getting a place at their first preference school in 2025 compared to previous years.

“It is also very reassuring to see that there is a consistency in the number of children being allocated one of their preferred schools year on year.

“I wish all the children every success with their journeys into and through secondary education.”

NNC says the online portal remains the most popular method of applying, with 99 per cent of applications submitted this way in 2025.

Of the 95.5 per cent, 83.16 per cent of applicants have been allocated a place at their first preference school. A total of 9.98 per cent of pupils were allocated a place at their second preference school. Whilst 2.42 per cent have been given a place at their third choice.

Cllr Jason Smithers, leader of NNC, said: "The council recognises the important role education plays in the development of every child, and I am very pleased that 95 per cent of applicants have received a place at one of their preferred secondary schools.

“North Northamptonshire benefits from high quality school provision and we are committed to continuous improvement around access and quality standards to ensure children have the very best secondary education."

Families who applied for their secondary school place online before the closing date of October 31, 2023 are now able to check their offer online.

The next round of secondary school place allocations (for late applicants) will take place in April, and primary and junior school allocations will be announced on Wednesday, April 16.