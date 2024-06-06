North Northamptonshire pauses to remember on 80th anniversary of D-Day

Council offices across North Northamptonshire will be taking part in the Lamp Light of Peace tribute with lamps being displayed in the Corby, Thrapston, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough offices.

Lamp Lights of Peace will be lit at locations across the country to allow opportunities for individuals and communities to pay tribute to those that took part in D-Day and sacrificed their lives during World War Two.

As well as the North Northants Council (NNC) lamp lightings, local town and parish councils will be leading local community events in towns and villages across North Northamptonshire.

As part of the commemorations, NNC owned flower beds in Kettering have been planted with floral tributes to D-Day and the Armed Forces.

And in Higham Ferrers, the ‘Poppy Man’ has been covered in poppies for today’s anniversary.

A post on the Higham Ferrers Town Council Facebook page earlier this week said: “The poppy man is in place wearing his wonderful new suit ready for the D-Day 80th Anniversay on Thursday.

"Beautiful bunting is also surrounding the memorial.

"A huge thank you to the amazing craft volunteers for all of their hard work.”

A list of events is available on the D-Day commemorations page of the North Northamptonshire Council website.

North Northamptonshire Council is signed up to the Armed Forces Covenant and has pledged to support the defence community.

