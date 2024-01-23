Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A North Northamptonshire resident has been ordered to pay more than £2,800 for anti-social behaviour following a prosecution brought by North Northamptonshire Council (NNC).

Sam Smith of Station Road, Isham was charged with the breach of a Community Protection Notice, under Part 4 Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was found guilty in his absence at Northampton Magistrates Court on January 3 of anti-social behaviour from Mr Smith towards his neighbours Easimix Concrete Ltd.

Items including a horsebox were on land in Station Road near Easimix Concrete Ltd and Mr Smith's home/National World (Picture taken in February 2023)

The court heard how Mr Smith stored waste and items on land not belonging to him and of his ‘verbal abuse’, ‘stone throwing’ and ‘intimidation’ resulting in a Community Protection Warning Notice being issued in October 2022.

Cllr Mark Rowley, NNC’s executive member for housing, communities and levelling up, said: “This prosecution should make it clear that we will take robust action against those who continually act in a way that is detrimental to our community.

“Anti-social behaviour is committed by a small minority, but it can have a significant negative impact on those living in the areas where it happens. We’re committed to reinforcing work in this area, and in partnership with North Northamptonshire Police and other agencies, to make sure North Northamptonshire is a safe place to live, work and visit.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard despite the October 2022 Community Protection Warning Notice, the accumulation of waste and items such as a horsebox had not been removed and so a Community Protection Notice was issued in December 2022, allowing seven days for their removal.

Despite agreed extensions of time to remove the items and waste, it still remained, and prosecution started in March 2023.

At the first hearing in June 2023 Mr Smith admitted to some items but not all of the waste – the case was adjourned for trial on January 3, 2024.

In his absence Mr Smith was fined £1,100 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £440 and court costs totalling £1,297 (£822 officer costs, £475 legal costs) with a total of £2,837.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad