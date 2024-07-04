North Northamptonshire family paid nearly £10,000 over child’s missed education

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A child with special educational needs who received no schooling for more than a year due to council failures will be awarded £9,850 for his missed education.

The student and his family moved into the North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) area in September 2022, while their previous authority was still in the process of issuing him an education health and care plan (EHCP).

He did not begin school until March 2024 - around 18 months later.

The Local Government Ombudsman (LGO) found the council at fault for a number of factors that contributed to the months spent without provision.

The family has been awarded a payout of nearly £10,000

NNC said it accepted the Ombudsman’s findings and called the ‘avoidable distress’ of the pupil missing school ‘simply unacceptable.’

North Northants Council issued the student a draft EHC plan in October 2022, only a month after he moved into the area.

By January 2023 the boy was still yet to see a final plan detailing the support he needed or receive any formal education provision.

In response to his father’s complaint at the time, the local authority said their teams had been consulting with a mainstream school and a special school but that both were at capacity.

A final EHCP was presented to the family in August 2023, taking a total of 10 months compared to the council’s 20-week timeframe.

Despite the plan naming a maintained special school as an appropriate provision for the pupil, NNC was not able to find a place that fit his needs and had the extra space.

The Ombudsman noted that the council first offered tuition in November 2023 after the child had already been out of school for more than a year.

NNC told the LGO investigator that tuition was offered for 15 hours a week over five sessions.

Reportedly his parents said it did not make sense to start tuition at this point as it wouldn’t be consistent and starting and stopping could cause more distress for their child.

The council finally was able to secure a place at an independent special school for the boy in the middle of March this year.

The investigator concluded: “There was delay finding a school place for Y and in issuing his final Education Health and Care Plan. This caused avoidable distress and a loss of educational provision.

“The council did not issue the plan for almost a year. This is far longer than the timeframes in the SEND Code.

“The council could have directed a mainstream school to admit Y while it was preparing his final EHC Plan.

"This would have meant Y would have had a school place in the Autumn term of 2022.

"The council did not advise Mr and Mrs X of the admissions process and did not act in line with the Schools Admissions Code.

“The council offered Y 15 hours of tuition in November 2023. This should have been offered, arranged and put in place in August 2023 at the same time as the final EHC Plan was issued. The failure to do this was fault.”

The local government watchdog ordered the council to make a payment of £9,600 to reflect the loss of educational provision and a further £250 for his father’s ‘avoidable distress’. The investigator wrote that this was at the top end of their guidance on remedies and reflects the length of time the pupil went without provision.

NNC and other partners are currently drafting a ‘Move In Policy’ for Young People which the council says will minimise the risk of recurrence.

A spokesman for NNC said: “North Northamptonshire Council accepts the findings of the ombudsman and would like to extend its sincerest apologies to both the family and the child for the failings in the delivery of the child’s education during what must have been an extremely stressful and difficult time.

“This was avoidable distress resulting in a period of time where the child did not receive an education. This is simply unacceptable.