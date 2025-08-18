North Northamptonshire Council's Reform UK leader signs official joint letter saying Home Office asylum policy creating a ‘them and us mentality'

Northamptonshire’s Reform UK Council Leaders have called on the Home Office in a joint letter for ‘genuine consultation’ on any future plans to house asylum seekers in their areas, after claims that residents feel ‘blindsided’ by the accommodation being used.

Reform UK’s North Northants Council leader Martin Griffiths and leader of West Northants Council Mark Arnull jointly signed a letter written to the Home Secretary last week, alongside nine other Reform Council leaders.

The letter, penned by Kent County Council Leader Linda Kemkaran and backed by colleagues from other local authorities, states: “Many of our residents are very worried about living in close proximity to property procured by the Home Office for asylum seekers and have reported a range of issues that require greater management and consideration. “We are alarmed that landowners and landlords are going directly to the Home Office to market units exclusively for asylum use, ensuring that whole blocks of flats or streets of new housing are not available to local people. This is effectively creating a ‘them and us’ mentality.” Though Government has insisted that any housing plans will be developed in consultation with local authorities, the Reform leaders have stated that the current timescales to be notified about Home Office properties going ‘live’ are too short. The letter added: “We are asking, as council leaders, in the strongest possible terms, to be genuinely consulted in advance of any plans by the Home Office to utilise properties in our areas to house asylum seekers that are being moved out of hotels. “Most importantly, we demand that the Home Office be transparent with us as local authorities, and with our residents.”

Leader of North Northants Council Cllr Martin Griffiths (Reform UK)/National World

Asylum seekers had been housed in Kettering’s Royal Hotel since November 20, 2022 under a SERCO contract for the Home Office. They were moved out less than a year later on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

The following month, it was confirmed by the Home Office that asylum seekers housed at the Rothwell House Hotel in Rothwell would be moved from their accommodation.

In a written Parliamentary question, Home Office minister Lord David Hanson said the number of asylum hotels in use is around half the peak reached under the previous government. He added that ‘rapid action’ was taken by the government to speed up decision-making so that fewer people are stuck in limbo and more failed asylum-seekers can be removed from the UK. Lord Hanson said that a long-term ambition for the programme is that the investment will “leave a lasting legacy of housing for local communities and reduce pressure on local housing markets”.