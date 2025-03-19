A resident says they have lost faith in North Northants Council (NNC) after it confirmed that it will not be fighting an appeal against a large solar farm development that it turned down last year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wood Lodge Solar Project Limited applied to build the energy facility on 145 acres of farmland by the A14, near Thrapston and Titchmarsh.

The plans were blocked by NNC’s planning committee in October 2024 due to the visual impact on the landscape and loss of habitat in the Upper Nene Valley, which is a protected area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The development would generate up to 49.9 megawatts for a temporary period of 50 years.

Local residents and campaign groups have criticised the council for going back on its refusal decision. (left to right- Sylvia Prestwich, Iain Scotland, Julia Fletcher) (Image: Nadia Lincoln LDRS)

In a statement of case uploaded to the planning appeal, NNC said it had ‘reflected’ upon the refusal reasons given to the solar development.

Though it stated that the council continues to hold ‘legitimate concerns’ in respect of both issues, NNC concluded that the reasons alone will ‘no longer be sufficient to maintain a refusal of planning permission.’

And it added: “Consequently, the council intends to offer no evidence at the forthcoming inquiry. The key matters are likely to be addressed by planning conditions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman has said the council will ‘support and co-operate fully with the Planning Inspectorate’ appeal.

The solar farm appeal site is located along the A14, by Thrapston and TItchmarsh. (Image: Google Maps)

Campaign group Staunch (Save Titchmarsh and Upper Nene Countryside and Habitat) has told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) that it will be fighting the appeal as a Rule 6 party.

This happens when a group other than the appellant and local authority has permission to provide evidence in an inquiry.

A local resident living directly next to the appeal site shared fears that they would be ‘caged in’ by the development and their disappointment that the council has not stood behind its refusal decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said: “It is the visual impact that’s really concerning me and being so totally landlocked as well when all of this is going on. The temporary measure that it’s supposed to be, 50 years, is a whole lifetime.

Applicant Wood Lodge Solar Project Limited said the solar panels would generate a capacity of up to 49.99MW. (Image: Wood Lodge Solar Project Limited)

“I don’t really have any faith in [the council]. There’s a couple of emails that I have sent to them and had no response whatsoever – without Staunch I’d just be at a total loss.”

Titchmarsh parish councillor Sylvia Prestwich, who spoke in objection of the plans at the original committee meeting, said: “It’s unbelievable that the council can suddenly say that they’re not going to defend their decision. We do need good farmland. This is not the right place.

“The general feeling is that we are asked our opinion on all planning applications in the area and we spend a lot of time researching it and comparing it to the policy and strategies and it doesn’t feel like enough weight is given to it. It’s very frustrating.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Groups fighting the appeal must be able to defend the refusal. Otherwise, the planning inspectorate could overturn the ruling and approve the project.

Sylvia Prestwich, from Titchmarsh Parish Council, called the council's decision to not submit evidence to the appeal 'unbelievable'. (Image: Nadia Lincoln LDRS)

Staunch has stuck by its reasons for refusal and chief aim of preserving the Upper Nene Valley and its communities from ‘inappropriate and unsustainable’ development.

It has warned that the site would have significant damage to the special protection area and the loss of the protected birds Golden Plover and Lapwing, a detrimental impact on food security, and the loss of ‘the intrinsic character of countryside with the introduction of alien, industrial- Esque features’.

The group believes that NNC’s decision to back down from its refusal reasons is unconstitutional as they did not seek the permission of the elected planning committee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Iain Scotland, a Staunch member, said: “It’s very disappointing, if not unbelievable and unprecedented as well.

“We know it’s not the first problem they’ve had [in planning]. To just keep perpetuating errors – you’d think they should actually be trying twice as hard to get things right but they seem to be failing twice as much.”

Another Staunch member, Julia Fletcher added: “The council hasn’t made it easy at all. It’s a lot of work and, at the moment, we’re not fully aware of the process because it’s so unprecedented even the planning inspectors don’t quite know how to play it.”

Staunch say the solar farm would evict protected birds from their habitat, including the Lapwing which is already in decline. (Image: Tony Winn)

The group, which is 12-members strong, says it has been left to fight the appeal alone with no support from the council and using a limited pot of money from community fundraising.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The LDRS asked North Northants Council why it would not defend the planning committee’s majority refusal decision and whether the authority can decide not to submit evidence to all future planning appeals where elected members voted to refuse the application.

An NNC spokesman said: “The council has previously stated it will support and co-operate fully with the Planning Inspectorate.

"We are aware of feelings in the community about the application and will work proactively with all involved parties, taking all reasonable steps to support the process and the Planning Inspectorate.

“It is not possible to make any further comment on this specific case at the moment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the appeals casework portal, the hearing will take place on May 20.

The appeal was originally supposed to be evaluated by an inquiry but has since been changed by the planning inspectorate.