North Northamptonshire Council's concerns over not enough capacity in its local schools for all its children with additional needs

The Corby Cube, North Northamptonshire Council. Credit: Nadia Lincoln LDRS

North Northamptonshire Council has raised concerns that there is not currently enough capacity in its local schools for all its children with additional needs.

At a health and well-being meeting on Thursday (July 10), the chamber heard that all specialist provision settings in North Northants were either ‘full or over-full’, despite targeted work to provide school expansions in recent years.

Troy Hobbs, North Northants Council’s head of SEND and vulnerable groups, told members that the country was in the midst of an ‘unprecedented rise’ in the number of children and young people with special needs and disabilities.

When the authority was first created in 2021, there were reportedly 2,900 children in North Northants with EHCPs in place. That number has now risen to more than 5,000.

Mr Hobbs told members that North Northamptonshire was ‘really fortunate’ to have seven good and outstanding special schools within its borders, as well as a number of mainstream schools with SEND units or additional provisions.

He said: “We have a really good offer, comparatively for the size of our authority.

“That being said, every single aspect of that offer is under pressure.”

Mr Hobbs said an expression of interest exercise is currently underway with mainstream settings to invite them to grow more specialist placements. NNC has marked an ambition to grow up to 800 new SEN unit places by 2032/33.

This first round seeks to develop a least one new Alternative Provision offer and at least one Additional Resourced Provision offer in each of Corby, East Northants, Kettering and Wellingborough for around 320 places once fully open.

Cost of independent places

However, current demands require the council to make use of the independent and alternative provision sector while need cannot be met in state schools.

With the use of these placements brings further budgetary pressures.

A SEND report which went to the children and young person’s committee on Monday (July 14) added: “While the council recognises that it has insufficient specialist capacity to meet the rapidly growing and changing demand of CYP’s SEND, creating and opening new specialist settings takes considerable time (typically three to four years) and requires strategically planned capital investment beyond what the council can currently fund.

“Consequently, and over the last three years, North Northamptonshire Council has needed to purchase specialist setting places from the independent (private) sector.”

In this financial year, NNC is expected to reach an overspend of £10.6m in the high needs block of its Dedicated School Grant (DSG) funding. The largest chunk of the overspend comes down to the amount spent on independent provision.

According to the council, the average cost of an independent special school placement is around £72,000 a year compared with an average of £22,000 in a maintained school or an academy. As of January of this year, there were reportedly nearly 500 children and young people in a non-maintained or independent setting.

Another high area of costs is alternative provision, which encompasses tuition and therapies for children without a school place.

NNC also said there is a growing number of young people who move into the area with an EHCP and need an alternative provision package while they are waiting for a special school place to become available.

Upcoming Local Area SEND Inspection

Recent instability within the service due to the departure of the head of children’s services, Charisse Monero, was also highlighted during the meeting.

When asked what the position it left the department in, Mr Hobbs said: “Our change of director of children’s services is obviously unexpected and causes anxiety and instability.

“What I would say is that our corporate leadership team have grasped that immediately and given assurance about the work that is going to find, initially, an interim replacement and a solution to that. It’s business as usual as far as we can.”

An important inspection is on the horizon for the council, as Ofsted and the Care Quality Commission are set to revisit no later than November. This comes after the authority’s last Local Area SEND Inspection in January 2024 which found significant areas of weakness.

The panel heard that there has been ‘significant improvements’ made since the last inspection. One area includes the progress on education, health and care plans (EHCPs).

At its lowest in August last year, NNC was only issuing seven per cent of plans on time. Compared to recent months, around 75 per cent of EHCPs are being completed within the deadline, more than the most recently reported national average.

The council has said that work to prepare for the upcoming inspection is currently underway.