The current NNC ward boundaries

The Local Government Boundary Commission has recommended that the number of North Northamptonshire councillors is cut from 78 to 70.

A group of councillors previously formed a committee to examine the numbers told the commission they believed there needed to be an increase to 99 councillors within ten years.

A fiery council chamber meeting heard tales of senior councillors having to step back because of soaring blood pressure, and others claiming their workloads were more than a full time job. But other members said that the recommendations, proposed by the committce chair Cllr Lora Lawman, were ‘bordering on cloud cuckoo land.’

Their proposals were voted through and went to the Boundary Commission which is undertaking a review of the area. But the commission has now said that, in fact, the number of members should be cut to 70.

All NNC members are given a £14,000 annual allowance and those with extra responsibilities are given more money to reflect the time taken up by their duties.

The commission is also consulting on the re-drawing of ward boundaries to better reflect local communities and make sure each councillor represents the same number of people.

Their review documents state: “The commission is carrying out an electoral review of the newly created unitary authority of North Northamptonshire.

“Our independent electoral reviews recommend new patterns of wards so that each councillor represents about the same number of electors. We also aim to ensure that the pattern of wards reflect community ties and identities and promotes effective local government.

“Reviews involve several consultations where we ask local people and organisations to get involved. We actively encourage this because we believe local input helps us deliver the best electoral arrangements."

The deadline for public comments is February 6. The commission will then take the views of locals into account when drawing up proposed new boundaries, which will be published in May for further consultation. They will then be used from elections that take place after May 2025.

