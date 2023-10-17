Watch more of our videos on Shots!

North Northants Council (NNC) is urging households who are having difficulty managing food and utility costs to apply for the financial support on offer.

The reminder comes during national Household Support Fund Awareness Week, running from October 16 to October 22, which marks its fourth phase - with an extra £842 million made available by the Government to help the most vulnerable across England.

The Household Support Fund is there to help households most in need with the rising cost of living, including families, pensioners, unpaid carers, care leavers and people with disabilities.

The money was allocated by the Department for Work and Pensions to councils in England, who chose how to support those in need in their local area.

The easiest way of making an application in North Northamptonshire is by using a computer, but those who do not have access to a computer needn’t miss out.

Computers are available for free public use at all our libraries.

Funding is ongoing until March 2024, (or until funds run out) which allows for applications by those whose financial situation may change.

The one-off payment of up to £320 (depending on household size) is paid directly into bank accounts.

The Household Support Fund is also helping families with children on free school meals.

They are provided with £15 per week per child supermarket vouchers, sent out by schools for all holiday periods until Easter 2024.

The same voucher support has been given to families who choose to home educate but meet free school meal eligibility criteria.

All those meeting free school meals threshold have also been given the opportunity to participate in sessions through the Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) run for North Northamptonshire Council by Northamptonshire Sport.

Cllr Helen Harrison, executive member for adults, health and well-being, said: “This support is very welcome as some residents continue to struggle through the ongoing cost of living crisis.

"Residents can find out if their financial situation means they are eligible on the Household Support Fund pages on the NNC website.

"They will need to fill in a simple online form, as well as upload payslips and proof of identity."

Council leader Cllr Jason Smithers added: “This is national funding and is specifically designed to help people with the rising costs of essential items, especially with the winter months around the corner."