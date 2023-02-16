The final budget for 2023/24 will be discussed by North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) in Corby on February 23, with the meeting also being used to outline the financial plan for the next two years.

Draft proposals were initially approved on December 22, which were later subject to a detailed consultation process and scrutiny.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, a meeting will be held to discuss how the £336.6 million (and a further investment of around £57 million) in funds will be allocated to better improve local areas.

North Northamptonshire Council is meeting at The Cube in Corby on February 23

Money will be spent improving services like schools, transport, rural areas, and social care. The effects of climate change is also a priority, with a dedicated £1 million for this purpose.

Cllr Lloyd Bunday, the council’s executive member for finance and transformation, said: “I’m delighted that after a lengthy consultation process we are in a position to table our final budget proposals to the council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are currently living through very challenging times; this council must do all it can to manage its finances efficiently and with prudence.

“In these difficult times, we know our services are vital to residents and we are working hard to protect and improve them in the face of increasing demand.”

Cllr Jason Smithers, leader of the council, added: “I’m pleased that, despite the uncertain times we’re living in, we’ve been able to develop proposals that aim to benefit our residents while at the same time are affordable.

“We are a listening council and following the consultation we heard the voice of residents with the removal of the proposal for the standardisation of community centre grants. This was the right thing to do.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On February 2, North Northamptonshire Council revised the final budget proposal after a campaign from the Northants Telegraph, locals and Labour councillors.

The initial proposals would have removed the £112,000 grants that community centres receive, but the leader and the executive informed councillors that it would not be included due to strong public opposition.

NNC is proposing an increase in council tax of 4.99 per cent, which has been allowed by Government, and the hike would contribute an approximate £9 million per year to further protect local services.