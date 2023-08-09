Residents, staff and dignitaries including Corby and East Northants MP Tom Pursglove gathered to mark the handover of the running of specialist care centre, Thackley Green, to North Northamptonshire Council (NNC).

Thackley Green in Corby provides short-term care to those discharged from hospital and has typically taken patients from KGH and residents from North Northants.

With the unit in the council’s control, the authority says it will more than double the availability of ‘reablement’ beds in North Northants from 25 to 51.

NNC has taken over the running of Thackley Green in Corby

These are used to support people and enable them to recover their independence and return home following an episode in hospital or admission from the community.

Cllr Helen Harrison, NNC’s executive member for adults, health and well-being, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to take over the running of this excellent specialist unit.

“This will increase the number of reablement beds available, enable teams that support people in their own homes to reach into the specialist care centre and support people in a positive way in a setting closer to home and achieve their goals of returning to their homes, and communities, families, and friends.

“We are delighted to welcome the staff of Thackley Green and look forward to the fantastic opportunity we have to grow and evolve this service for the benefit of people in North Northamptonshire.”

West Northants Council took on the centre from the former county council in April 2021, and had been reviewing its care provision, working closely with NNC and partners to ensure the right support is available across the health and care system.

The review aimed to improve people’s experiences after being discharged from hospital to support individual independence and recovery in their own homes or as close to home as possible.

NNC leader Cllr Jason Smithers said: “This is a long-established specialist care unit which plays a vital role in getting people ready for a return to home after a stay in hospital.

“I’d like to thank all of their staff for their hard work and commitment and Tom Pursglove MP for coming along.