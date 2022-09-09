North Northamptonshire Council postpones all meetings in wake of death of Queen

Council meetings have been postponed

North Northamptonshire Council has postponed all forthcoming meetings following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Protocol dictates that the authority should not hold meetings during the period of national mourning.

Several meetings that were due to take place over the coming week, including the Executive meeting at which a decision of green waste charges had been due to take place, will now not take place. They are:

Democracy and Standards Committee – September 12

Wellingborough Area Planning Committee – September 14

Executive meeting – September 15

As a summons and agenda have already been issued for these meeting they are not cancelled and will take place.

However, after opening the meeting, registering apologies and observing a minute’s silence, the chairman will request that an adjournment motion be moved and seconded. A vote will then be taken, with the meeting adjourned.

This procedure will ensure that statutory requirements are met whilst observing the period of national mourning.

The scheduled Strategic Planning Committee on Monday, September 19 has been cancelled and an alternative date and time will be announced in due course.