North Northamptonshire Council marks Armed Forces Week by paying tribute to ‘outstanding’ servicemen and women in flag raising ceremony outside offices
Armed Forces Day flags were raised on June 20 at all four of the council offices (Kettering, Wellingborough, Corby and Thrapston), with a small ceremony taking place at the latter, attended by representatives from across the council, alongside council leader Cllr Martin Griffiths and his deputy Cllr Eddie McDonald.
Cllr Griffiths said: “It was a distinct honour to attend the flag raising ceremony and to pay tribute to the outstanding men and women who serve within our armed forces.
“However, our recognition and support must extend beyond this occasion or a single commemorative week.
"The council is a proud member of the Armed Forces Covenant and we currently have the Employer Recognition Scheme silver award for our support towards the armed forces community.
"We are working towards the gold award which will further demonstrate our support, across the entire year, to the armed forces community in North Northamptonshire.”
Armed Forces Week gives people the opportunity to show their support for the armed forces community.
From currently serving troops and their families, down to cadets, celebrations began this year on June 23 ahead of Armed Forces Day, which takes place annually on the last Saturday of June, where many local authorities mark the occasion by raising a flag on buildings and landmarks across the country.
