North Northamptonshire Council has marked Armed Forces week with a tribute to those who protect the United Kingdom and those who came before them.

Armed Forces Day flags were raised on June 20 at all four of the council offices (Kettering, Wellingborough, Corby and Thrapston), with a small ceremony taking place at the latter, attended by representatives from across the council, alongside council leader Cllr Martin Griffiths and his deputy Cllr Eddie McDonald.

Cllr Griffiths said: “It was a distinct honour to attend the flag raising ceremony and to pay tribute to the outstanding men and women who serve within our armed forces.

“However, our recognition and support must extend beyond this occasion or a single commemorative week.

Flags were raised at the council's Thrapston office in Cedar Drive

"The council is a proud member of the Armed Forces Covenant and we currently have the Employer Recognition Scheme silver award for our support towards the armed forces community.

"We are working towards the gold award which will further demonstrate our support, across the entire year, to the armed forces community in North Northamptonshire.”

Armed Forces Week gives people the opportunity to show their support for the armed forces community.

From currently serving troops and their families, down to cadets, celebrations began this year on June 23 ahead of Armed Forces Day, which takes place annually on the last Saturday of June, where many local authorities mark the occasion by raising a flag on buildings and landmarks across the country.

If you’ve held any events for Armed Forces Week, email us at [email protected] with photos for a chance to be featured.