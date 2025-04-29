North Northamptonshire Council has spent more than £70,000 pursuing demolition of illegally-built block of flats in Kettering town centre
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The ‘unsafe’ six-storey building in Job’s Yard was the subject of a high court demolition order in November 2023.
Despite setting a deadline for the construction’s owner to demolish the site by February 2024, the complex still remains, with much of the surrounding area blocked off.
North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) applied to the High Court again to get the rights to access the Job’s Yard site to carry out pre-demolition assessments, after admitting they were at a ‘stalemate’ with the developer.
The application was successful and the authority was granted a warrant to enter the building earlier this year.
NNC has stated that, though it can’t confirm a definitive timeline, it is in a position to ‘move promptly’ with the demolition. However, the years spent getting to this point have cost the authority more than £70,000.
According to a Freedom of Information (FOI) request submitted by the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), NNC has spent £72,536 on legal and court fees to bring forward its case to demolish the building.
The largest cost to the public purse was on the initial three-day High Court trial in Birmingham for the demolition order, which NNC said totalled £45,000.
When asked for an update on the demolition, NNC reissued a previous statement: “North Northamptonshire Council was granted a warrant to enter the site at Job’s Yard, Kettering at Northampton Magistrates Court on 13 March 2025.
"The warrant was executed by the council, alongside the council’s appointed demolition contractor and the police on Thursday 20 March 2025.
“The council will now be working with the HSE and our appointed demolition contractor to provide a methodology to safety demolish the building.
“Should the execution of the High Court Order to demolish the building be obstructed by the owner in any way, the council can re-instate the proceedings before the High Court to pursue injunctive relief.
“At this stage, we can’t confirm a definitive timeline for the works to take place, but we can confirm that the council is in a position to move promptly with the demolition of the building.”
The LDRS has contacted the site’s developer, Michigan Construction Limited, for comment.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.