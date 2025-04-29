Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

North Northants Council has revealed that it has spent more than £70,000 pursuing the demolition of an illegally-built block of flats in Kettering town centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ‘unsafe’ six-storey building in Job’s Yard was the subject of a high court demolition order in November 2023.

Despite setting a deadline for the construction’s owner to demolish the site by February 2024, the complex still remains, with much of the surrounding area blocked off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Job's Yard in Kettering

North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) applied to the High Court again to get the rights to access the Job’s Yard site to carry out pre-demolition assessments, after admitting they were at a ‘stalemate’ with the developer.

The application was successful and the authority was granted a warrant to enter the building earlier this year.

NNC has stated that, though it can’t confirm a definitive timeline, it is in a position to ‘move promptly’ with the demolition. However, the years spent getting to this point have cost the authority more than £70,000.

According to a Freedom of Information (FOI) request submitted by the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), NNC has spent £72,536 on legal and court fees to bring forward its case to demolish the building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The largest cost to the public purse was on the initial three-day High Court trial in Birmingham for the demolition order, which NNC said totalled £45,000.

When asked for an update on the demolition, NNC reissued a previous statement: “North Northamptonshire Council was granted a warrant to enter the site at Job’s Yard, Kettering at Northampton Magistrates Court on 13 March 2025.

"The warrant was executed by the council, alongside the council’s appointed demolition contractor and the police on Thursday 20 March 2025.

“The council will now be working with the HSE and our appointed demolition contractor to provide a methodology to safety demolish the building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Should the execution of the High Court Order to demolish the building be obstructed by the owner in any way, the council can re-instate the proceedings before the High Court to pursue injunctive relief.

“At this stage, we can’t confirm a definitive timeline for the works to take place, but we can confirm that the council is in a position to move promptly with the demolition of the building.”

The LDRS has contacted the site’s developer, Michigan Construction Limited, for comment.