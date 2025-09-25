North Northants Council (NNC) has closed all bank accounts relating to the former councils which served Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough and East Northants before the switch to a unitary authority.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of the council’s work to align and harmonise services, all bank accounts related to these legacy councils have now been closed.

From Monday (September 22), the council has said payments to these accounts will not be accepted and will be bounced back to the originating account.

The amount due will remain outstanding.

NNC has closed all the bank accounts for the legacy councils

For reference, the legacy councils and their bank are:

Corby Borough Council - NatWest

Kettering Borough Council - HSBC

East Northamptonshire Council - Barclays

Borough Council of Wellingborough - Lloyds

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North Northamptonshire Council’s bank account is with Barclays.

A spokesman for North Northants Council said: “Residents are advised to make alternative arrangement to ensure your payment reaches North Northamptonshire Council.”

A variety of payment options are available across North Northamptonshire:

- Set up of Direct Debit (where applicable) in all contact centres

- Online via our Make a Payment web pages

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Self-serve computers in customer service centres to enable online payments

- Chip & pin terminals for card payments, in all contact centres

- 24-hour automated payment line via 0300 1263000

- Using Allpay cards for tenancy payments

For more information, residents are advised to see your specific bill or invoice.