North Northamptonshire Council closes all bank accounts related to Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough and East Northamptonshire 'legacy' councils
As part of the council’s work to align and harmonise services, all bank accounts related to these legacy councils have now been closed.
From Monday (September 22), the council has said payments to these accounts will not be accepted and will be bounced back to the originating account.
The amount due will remain outstanding.
For reference, the legacy councils and their bank are:
Corby Borough Council - NatWest
Kettering Borough Council - HSBC
East Northamptonshire Council - Barclays
Borough Council of Wellingborough - Lloyds
North Northamptonshire Council’s bank account is with Barclays.
A spokesman for North Northants Council said: “Residents are advised to make alternative arrangement to ensure your payment reaches North Northamptonshire Council.”
A variety of payment options are available across North Northamptonshire:
- Set up of Direct Debit (where applicable) in all contact centres
- Online via our Make a Payment web pages
- Self-serve computers in customer service centres to enable online payments
- Chip & pin terminals for card payments, in all contact centres
- 24-hour automated payment line via 0300 1263000
- Using Allpay cards for tenancy payments
For more information, residents are advised to see your specific bill or invoice.