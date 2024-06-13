North Northamptonshire Council approves plans for more SEND and mainstream school places

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Urgent plans for an extra 128 school places for mainstream pupils and students with special educational needs have been set out.

New school places for almost 50 children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) have been announced by North Northamptonshire Council (NNC).

An urgent paper to approve the extra provision was approved by the executive committee today (June 13).

Both Greenfields Primary School and Southfield School for Girls, in Kettering, will benefit from new SEND units to increase the offering of in-county provision.

Greenfields School, Kettering. Credit: Google

The expansions will be funded by the Department for Education (DfE) and are estimated to cost £3.1 million.

Labour Cllr William Colquhoun said: “Like so many of the nation’s problems nowadays, chronic underfunding has blighted our education system.

“It’s great that we have an increase in SEND provision but I would argue that the increase is still quite inadequate for various reasons.

“We’re transporting children out of the county for education I would like to see this all being done in the county with specialist SEND units.”

Southfield School for Girls, Kettering. Credit: Google

Cllr Scott Edwards, execuitve member for children, families and education agreed that, where possible, children should be taught within the county closer to their homes and families.

He added: “We know that we don’t have enough places for children with EHCPs (education health care plans) which is why we are creating this.

"There is a national issue with SEN at the moment and that needs resolving as well.

“I thank the leader for taking it as an emergency and putting it forward so we can get on with the building ready for the September intake.”

Wrenn School, Wellingborough. Credit: Google

The additional unit at the all-girls secondary school will provide a further 16 places for pupils with, or being assessed for, Autistic Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and Social Emotional Mental Health (SEMH).

Prospective students will be able to join the school as early as September 2024.

The unit at Greenfield Primary School will cater to children who require extra help with their speech, language & communication.

In total, the DfE funding will provide spaces for an extra 32 pupils at the primary.

Prince William School, Oundle. Credit: Google

The admission process will be staggered over two years, with 12 students due to start at the school in September 2025.

NNC also approved an extra 80 mainstream school places in the Manor School, Raunds, Wrenn School, Wellingborough, and Prince William School, Oundle.

Again, the £1.9m budget will be covered by the DfE to tackle the significant deficit of Year 7 places in North Northants.