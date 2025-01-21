Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

North Northants Council (NNC) has given the go-ahead to higher levels of funding for home adaptions for people with disabilities.

The council’s executive panel agreed to double the amount awarded for discretionary Disabled Facilities Grants (DFGs) top-ups from £10,000 to £20,000, which goes towards vulnerable or elderly residents making adaptations to continue living independently.

This could include widening doors, installing ramps or grab rails, improving access around the house, bathroom adaptations and other home safety improvements.

In England, the maximum mandatory amount households can receive in DFGs is £30,000, however it has remained at this level since 2008 despite rising labour and material costs.

The Corby Cube, home to North Northamptonshire Council. Credit: Nadia Lincoln LDRS

According to the executive report, NNC introduced the £10,000 top-up to combat the stagnant rate, but in the past three years there have been 28 cases where costs exceeded the funding available, costing an additional £669,362.40.

According to The National Body for Disabled Facilities Grants and Home Improvement Agencies in England, the top-up should be boosted to £30,000, however NNC says its proposal is in line with the amount allocated by other unitary councils.

‘Quicker and easier’

Speaking at the executive meeting on Thursday (January 16), Cllr Scott Edwards said: “I welcome anything that allows our residents that want to stay at home to be able to get grants and adaptations quicker and easier.”

Further changes will also be made to remove means testing for the installation of equipment, for example stair lifts or hoists, costing up to £10,000.

NNC officers say this will reduce officer time spent on applications, remove the requirement on the applicant to provide paperwork and will see projects completed more quickly.

The new policy will also cover home adaptation work for people with dementia and Motor Neurone Disease (MND), which was not previously covered by DFGs.

Cllr Mark Rowley, executive member for housing and communities, added: “It is underused, so we need to get out and, with the additional funding and lowering the red tape, hopefully we get that to residents so they’ve got one less worry when they have to use this service.”