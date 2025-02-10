North Northamptonshire could be early adopter of new powers to combat empty high street shops and commercial properties

Landlords with empty shops and commercial properties on North Northamptonshire’s high streets could be compelled to rent out vacant sites if a new scheme is backed.

North Northamptonshire Council’s (NNC) executive will meet this week to discuss a new initiative designed to reduce the number of vacant properties on high streets.

The council, as an ‘early adopter’, has been invited to apply to be part of a pilot scheme which would require landlords to rent out long term vacant, commercial properties to new tenants.

Cllr David Brackenbury, NNC’s executive member for growth and regeneration said: “High streets up and down the country are struggling as residents' shopping habits change and vacant properties are becoming a common sight, which is so sad to see. “Schemes like this will massively help with regenerating areas and bringing life back into our high streets - something we know is extremely important to residents and business owners. “It is great that we have been selected to be an Early Adopter and, if this report is approved, can start work on the next steps and regenerating high streets in North Northants.”

Executive members will be asked to sign up to the Government’s High Street Rental Auction Early Adopters programme - a scheme that was introduced as part of the Levelling Up and Regeneration Act 2023.

High Street Rental Auctions (HSRA) are intended to help local authorities bring long-term vacant properties back into ‘meaningful’ use and allow local authorities to undertake an auction offering a lease of up to five years upon a privately-owned property.

Cllr Jason Smithers, NNC leader, said: “HSRAs provide councils with a strong tool to use in areas where vacant properties are a real problem and there has been little co-operation between landlords and our teams. “But its also about working collaboratively and possession like this would always be the last resort - this scheme just provides us with another tool in our toolbox, should we need it.”

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government will confirm the final list of councils that will be part of the programme later this month.

If the report is approved, NNC officers will work with the department to identify high streets in North Northamptonshire to designate for HSRA before an update is provided to NNC executive later in 2025.

NNC’s executive will meet on Thursday, February 13, at 10am at the Corby Cube and the papers are now available online. The meeting will be live streamed on YouTube.