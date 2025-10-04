A North Northamptonshire councillor has walked away from the Conservative party today after the leader pledged her Government would leave the EHCR if she won the next general election.

Scott Brown, who became the Earls Barton ward councillor in 2021 and retained his seat at this year’s local elections, announced earlier today that he was quitting the party over its stance on the EHCR. He said that he believed the party had ‘drifted’ away from its traditions and was instead adopting a ‘populist agenda’.

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch announced this morning any future government she runs will withdraw from the EHCR, which sets out the rights and freedoms of the 46 signatory countries of the Council of Europe. It is a pivotal part of human rights law, and in recent years has frequently been used by legal representatives to block deportations of immigrants to the UK.

Cllr Brown has long been an outspoken member of the Conservative party, and has previously put his personal principles over party loyalty.

Kemi Badenoch says a Tory Government under her would leave the EHCR (left), and Cllr Scott Brown who has today resigned over her stance (right). Images: Getty / Councillor Scott Brown.

He said today that he was leaving the party ‘with profound regret and a heavy heart’.

In a letter to the local association chair Dan Lister and group leader Cllr Helen Harrison, he said: “I have been a dedicated member for over 25 years, during which time I have proudly served the party in various capacities.

“My decision to resign stems primarily from the recent policy announcement by Kemi Badenoch, proposing that any future Conservative government would withdraw from the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).

“This stance represents a fundamental departure from the principles that have long defined our party. The ECHR is not merely an international agreement; it is a cornerstone of civil liberties, enshrining rights that protect individuals from arbitrary state power and ensure justice, fairness, and dignity for all.

"Its origins trace back to the aftermath of World War II, but its spirit echoes the foundational tenets of British liberty as embodied in the Magna Carta of 1215. The Magna Carta, often hailed as the bedrock of constitutional governance, established that no one—not even the sovereign—is above the law, limiting executive overreach and guaranteeing due process.

"The ECHR builds upon this legacy, adapting these ancient protections to modern challenges and safeguarding the very freedoms that make Britain a beacon of democracy. To abandon it risks eroding these hard-won rights in pursuit of short-term political gains, undermining the rule of law that has been a hallmark of our nation’s identity.

“Furthermore, this policy shift exemplifies a broader drift within the party away from its traditional role as the steadfast defender of British institutions toward a more populist agenda.”

Cllr Brown said that party he joined ‘cherished stability, respected established frameworks like the ECHR, and prioritised pragmatic governance over reactionary impulses’.

He said that the party was now ‘chasing headlines and appeasing extremes, at the expense of its core values and the long-term interests of the country’.

Cllr Brown’s statement continued: “On a local level, my concerns are compounded by ongoing issues within the party structures in Northamptonshire. The last few years have seen several controversies involving senior members of the party. The local party’s response to these controversies have more often than not, been unsatisfactory.

“I remain committed to serving my constituents on North Northamptonshire Council as an independent councillor, where I will continue to advocate for competent, sensible and pragmatic governance locally.

“I wish the party well in rediscovering its path, but I can no longer align myself with its current direction.”

Councillor Brown will remain an elected member and will sit as an independent.

There are 68 councillors with one seat vacant – due to be decided at next Thursday’s byelection. There’s now two independents, one Lib Dem, four Labour, eight Green, 13 Conservatives and 39 Reform UK councillors.