North Northamptonshire community groups can bid for share of £80,000 rural grant pot

Voluntary and community sector organisations in rural parts of North Northants Council’s (NNC) area are being invited to bid for capital grants of up to £10,000.

Organisations including parish councils, charities, community and voluntary groups, clubs, not-for-profit organisations and school Parent Teacher Associations are all encouraged to check their eligibility and apply for the Shared Prosperity Fund (SPF) Rural Community Capital Funding online.

‘Friends of’ groups, health charities and religious bodies can also apply if their projects benefit the wider community and support the SPF Rural Community Capital Funding aims.

The council has a total allocation of £80,000 from which to make capital grants.

Rural community groups, associations and charities are being invited to apply for grants from North Northants Council /National World

George Candler, NNC’s executive director of place and economy, said: “The Rural England Prosperity Fund is designed to support local communities living in rural areas. It is great that North Northamptonshire Council can offer SPF Rural Community Capital Funding capital grants of up to £10,000 this year, as part our ongoing commitment to support communities across rural North Northamptonshire.

“If you are a member of an organisation or community group that operates in one of the rural areas of North Northamptonshire, I encourage you to take a look at the information online and apply for a grant before the deadline.”

Organisations will be eligible to apply if they can demonstrate that the funding will be used to support the creation of or improvements to local rural green spaces, existing cultural, historic and heritage institutions or active travel enhancements such as community transport.

North Northamptonshire Council’s SPF Rural Community Capital Funding has been allocated from the Rural England Prosperity Fund, a government grant which supports activities that address the challenges faced by rural areas.

Applications were opened on Monday, May 19. Residents have until 12 noon on Monday, June 23, 2025.

Go to https://www.northnorthants.gov.uk/grants/rural-community-capital-funding to apply.