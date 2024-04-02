Nonagenarian takes to stage with massive choir

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The event, ‘Choirfest24 - Collide’, produced by West Northamptonshire Council, was held on 30 March and treated a near capacity audience to an eclectic blend of music as classical met pop and gospel - rock met jazz - and orchestral met them all. As well as singing a selection of songs from its own repertoire, NMVC joined forces with the four other local choirs on stage to perform as a mass choir of 200 voices under nationally acclaimed Music and Choir Director, Gareth Fuller and Royal Wedding Choir Director, Karen Gibson MBE.

The ground-breaking show also featured a multitude of other highly accomplished, professional singers and musicians as well as talented performers from Northamptonshire Music and Performing Arts Trust (NMPAT) and the evening was expertly co-hosted by professional vocalist and presenter, Wendi ‘Rubee’ Rose and Northamptonshire’s very own, John Griff.

After the show, 90 year old John, Vice President and Honorary Life Member of Northampton Male Voice Choir said: ‘From my very earliest days at school I’ve always loved singing and particularly singing in choirs. I’ve been a member of NMVC for thirty-seven years and this evening has just got to have been my best moment ever with the choir. I believe the practice and discipline of singing and being part of a team over all these years has enabled me to reach my ripe old age and having all the performers and audience stand and sing “Happy Birthday” to me at the end of the show really was the icing on my cake!’

John Hames (Centre) Celebrates 90th