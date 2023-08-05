Nominations open for this year’s Spirit of Corby Awards

Nominations for this year’s Spirit of Corby Awards are now open.

The town council is urging everyone to get involved by nominating a person, team or organisation who have gone the extra mile and made a difference in the town.

Corby Town Council ran its first ever Spirit of Corby Awards last year, and it will be back again this year with some new categories.

Nominations are now open

Leader of the council Cllr Mark Pengelly said: “We are delighted to be able to bring back the Spirit of Corby Awards for 2023.

"The Spirit of Corby Awards brings businesses and residents together on a night of celebration. It is very exciting for Corby that we are able to keep this event going.”

Last year’s Spirit of Corby Awards took place on November 18 after a two-year absence.

An audience of hundreds listened to stories of triumph over tragedy, and heard what happens when a whole town pulls together.

The categories for this year's Spirit of Corby Awards

Twelve categories had elicited thousands of votes from members of the public, culminating in the glittering ceremony at the Holiday Inn.

This year there are 14 categories. They are:

Community Spirit Award - includes community safety/community cohesion - This award is for an individual or group who has worked towards making their area a safer or stronger community, whether it is through contributing to reducing crime and anti-social behaviour or simply being an active member of the community who gives time to make a difference in their area.

Environmental Spirit Award - The award is for an individual or group who have worked to protect or improve the natural or built environment or promoted environmentally responsible attitudes and behaviour such as recycling or energy saving.

Creative Spirit Award - This award is for an individual or group who has shown a talent or given up time to help develop others in the arts in Corby including music, theatre, art, dance and literature, or who has shown general creativity through arts and crafts.

Club Spirit Award - The award is for an individual or a group who has contributed towards a local club or society, such as sporting, social or voluntary groups, or nominate for whole club or group for what they bring for the community.

Educational Spirit Award - This award is for an individual or a group who has enriched their lives through a commitment to lifelong learning, who has returned to education, achieved excellence in their chosen field, or who inspires others with their enthusiasm and love for learning which could include teachers, teaching assistants or school heads.

Young Spirit of Corby Award - Presented to a young Corby resident (under 25) who has contributed to their local community, is an example to their friends, may have excelled in music, education and sport, or has perhaps overcome adversity to show the real ‘Spirit of Corby’.

Health and Wellbeing – This award is for an individual, a team or entire organisation whose staff have had a positive impact in the health sector. Awarded to the person or group who have made a real difference to a patient in their care and recognized for delivering health and high-quality care.

Youth Organisation award – Awarded to a group/club who are making a real difference to the lives of young people in Corby, through their ability to make all children feel included and giving them a sense of belonging. Supporting them in different ways from their health and wellbeing to providing a positive role model.

Animal Champion of the year - To celebrate the work of an individual or organisation who have shown outstanding service and devoted their time to animals. Given to someone or a group who have played a key role in the welfare of animals or has a heroic animal related rescue story.

Public Sector Worker award – Awarded to an individual who has gone above and beyond to help or support either their colleagues or the public through their professional work. Nominations from managers, colleagues, or a resident on the receiving end of this exceptional individual.

Volunteer Spirit of Corby award - The award is for an individual or group who have shown exceptional dedication volunteering for a local cause, ongoing project or one-off event.

Small Community Garden Spirit of Corby award - Open to all small community gardens that have been created and managed by residents/volunteers to benefit the surrounding area.

Small Business Spirit of Corby Award - (service sector) - Open to businesses with under 50 employees that have a corporate, social responsibility or work closely within the community.

Small Business Spirit of Corby Award - (manufacturing sector) - Open to businesses with under 50 employees that have a corporate, social responsibility or work closely within the community.

You can submit your nomination by completing this form.

The nomination closing date is Friday, September 15, and voting will open shortly after.

Corby Town Council is now looking for business sponsorship for the event.

A spokesman for the town council said: “This popular event gives the town a chance to recognise our local talent or hidden heroes and we are looking for local businesses to support and share in this prestigious event by sponsoring a category.

“We do hope you are able to join us and get on board for what is set to be a very exciting Spirit of Corby Awards this year.”