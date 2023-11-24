The deadline to submit an entrant is December 15

Nominations are now being accepted for 2023-24 Wellingborough Citizen Awards, where the town council looks to acknowledge the efforts and dedication of those who have tirelessly worked towards making the area a better place to live, work and thrive.

The scheme, which first launched in 2022, is aimed at recognising and celebrating the invaluable contributions of exceptional individuals and groups within the Wellingborough community, and the council is inviting the public to put forward deserving candidates who have made a significant impact.

Cllr Graham Lawman, leader of the town council, said: “These awards are a tribute to the remarkable efforts of individuals and groups who have selflessly dedicated their time and energy to improving our community.

The awards are 'an opportunity to shine a spotlight on the unsung heroes' of Wellingborough

"I would like to thank them, on behalf of the council and all residents, for their efforts.

"We encourage everyone to nominate those whose contributions have made a meaningful difference in Wellingborough.”

The awards aim to cover a wide spectrum of categories, recognising an array of good deeds that positively impact Wellingborough.

Those categories include prizes for outstanding community champion, equality, diversity, and inclusion, environment champion, outstanding volunteer, outstanding young person award, and outstanding voluntary and community sector organisation.

Freddie Harris of the Wellie Wombles scooped up the environmental champion award last year

A town council spokesperson said: “It’s an opportunity to shine a spotlight on the unsung heroes whose remarkable contributions often go unnoticed.”

In order for a nomination to be eligible, they must have made an outstanding mark on the town, standing above the contributions made by most other people.

Incumbent councillors, or ones who have served within the last electoral term, are not eligible to be nominated for their work as a councillor or their work they provide in another capacity in the community.

Nominations cannot be made posthumously, and multiple nominations for different categories will not be accepted.

Any person who has links with Wellingborough, as long as they are not related to the nominee, can put a name forward, and should do so by submitting them to the town clerk. The nod should outline the voluntary service provided by the individual or group to the community.