Nominate your Kettering local hero to switch on town's Christmas lights

If you know a local hero, organisers of the annual Kettering light switch on would love to hear from you so they can be the special guest star pulling the magic lever.

Kettering Town Council has launched the search for local people who have done something amazing for Kettering in the past year.

The community champion, chosen by the Mayor of Kettering, Cllr Emily Fedorowycz, will take to the Market Place stage to start the countdown to the town’s Christmas festivities.

Cllr Fedorowycz, said: “I am really looking forward to giving someone the opportunity to join me on stage to light up Kettering for Christmas this year.

“It’s such a special season and we would really like to give something back to someone who has helped their local community by giving this honour.

“Through all the people I meet as mayor I hear about some amazing, selfless people in our community who are true heroes. This will be a great chance for us to say thank you.”

Nominations could be someone who has helped children and young people, someone who has volunteered their time to give back to the community or someone who works tirelessly for others.

Go to the council’s website to nominate. People have until Tuesday, October 31 to submit their suggestions online.

The lights switch-on event takes place on Thursday, November 23