Nominate your Corby street for a good clean-up

You can nominate your Corby street for a tidy-up

People in Corby are being asked to nominate a street worth of a tidy thanks to a big-hearted local landscaping firm.

Eden Garden Projects has joined forces with the Clean Up Corby voluntary group to offer one street the chance to benefit from a clean and tidy.

It comes after the Clean Up Corby crew took matters into their own hands to clean up neglected streets in our town.

Now the local firm has offered its services to a street that is need of some help.

Locals are invited to nominate a street on Facebook here.

The winning street will be given some TLC, as well as a delicious afternoon tea donated by volunteer Syl Rielly, whose background is in catering.

The winning street is due to be announced on October 1.