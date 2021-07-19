Nominate your Corby community heroes for shopping voucher prize

A popular shop has launched a search for a local hero in Corby to reward them for their hard work volunteering in the community.

Company Shop, a redistributor of surplus food and household products from well-known brands, is on the lookout for Corby’s unsung heroes.

Whether a carer, a key worker, health worker, or having supported the Corby community in another way, Company Shop wants to know in order to celebrate the enormous contributions that they make to the community.

Membership is open to almost all key workers, including those working in the NHS, care services, emergency services, FMCG supply chain, the British Armed Forces and prison services, and temporarily to those working in schools and councils, amongst others.

Judy Bradshaw, Company Shop Corby store manager, said: “Our local heroes campaign celebrates the amazing contributions our frontline workers make every day to our community.

"We felt it was important to recognise these contributions after what has been a challenging period for everyone. Our campaign allows us to celebrate these unsung heroes and give something back to them as a way of saying thank you for all they have done.”

People can nominate their Local Heroes via www.companyshopgroup.co.uk/localhero. As well as shining a spotlight on the local heroes in various ways including across social media, Company Shop will be selecting one ultimate local hero from Corby who will win £100 of vouchers to spend at Company Shop Corby.

Company Shop Corby in Princewood Road stocks with food and products from big-name brands such as Marks and Spencer, Nestlé and Tesco, which are typically around 50 per cent off the normal retail price.

Local heroes required

The store prevents perfectly good food and household products from going to waste, tackling the challenge of food and product surplus whilst supporting families to stretch their budgets further.