Nominate Wellingborough’s unsung heroes who have made 'lasting impact' on town for 2026 citizens awards

Nominations are open for Wellingborough Town Council’s annual citizens awards, given to those who go the extra mile for the community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council is keen to accept nominations from people from ‘all walks of life.’

A Wellingborough Town Council spokesman said: “Wellingborough Town Council is proud to launch the Citizens Awards 2026, celebrating the incredible contributions of individuals, volunteers and community groups across our town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These awards recognise those who go above and beyond to make Wellingborough a better place to live, work and thrive — our local heroes who make a real difference in the community.

Winners will be announced at a town council meeting on April 15, 2026

“Individuals who have made a lasting impact through community service, volunteers who go the extra mile, local groups or organisations improving the lives of others; Whether it’s a neighbour, a local group, or someone working quietly behind the scenes, we want to hear their story.”

The awards have been won in previous years by local heroes including Freddie Harris of the Wellie Wombles, Father Ben Lewis of St Mark's Church in the Queensway estate and Wellingborough Museum.

There are six categories, including The Outstanding Community Champion Award, The Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Award, The Environment Champion Award, The Outstanding Volunteer Award, The Outstanding Young Person Award, and The Outstanding Voluntary and Community Sector Organisation of the Year Award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillors, or those who have served within the last electoral term, are not eligible to be nominated, and multiple nominations for different categories won’t be accepted.

The awards first launched in 2022 to recognise and celebrate people, groups and organisations who make a positive difference in Wellingborough, asking local people to submit nominations of those they believe are worthy of recognition.

A ceremony to present the accolades will take place at the council’s annual meeting on April 15, 2026 from 6pm.

Nominations can be submitted by downloading a form online here and returning them completed to @wellingboroughtowncouncil.gov.uk before the deadline of December 19.