Nod to youth pioneer Nellie Connaughty as Corby church set for makeover

Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin

Senior Reporter

Published 31st Jan 2025, 06:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The owners of a Corby church based in a former community building are seeking permission to give the outside of the building a makeover.

The Connaughty Centre was sold off by the government’s Homes Agency in 2018 to house a new church – The Living Faith Temple.

It was set-up as a non-denominational Pentecostal church that quickly became popular with many members of Corby’s growing African community. There are a large number of nationalities who attend the church.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Pastor David Midzi unveiled grand plans for the building, which was originally named after Nellie Connaughty who dedicated her life to creating a hub for Corby’s youth. She was famous for her Saturday night dances at ‘Nellie’s Bin’.

The Connaughty Centre in Corby is getting new signage, with a nod to Nellie Connaughty who dedicated her life to Corby's youth. Image: NNC planningThe Connaughty Centre in Corby is getting new signage, with a nod to Nellie Connaughty who dedicated her life to Corby's youth. Image: NNC planning
The Connaughty Centre in Corby is getting new signage, with a nod to Nellie Connaughty who dedicated her life to Corby's youth. Image: NNC planning

The church vowed to keep Nellie’s legacy alive, but because of the terrible state of the Cottingham Road building, they said it would take some years for their big plans to come to fruition.

Now the church has applied to North Northamptonshire Council’s planning department for permission to overhaul the tired exterior.

Although it will finally ose its old name, there are plans to install new signage which will include a sign for the church’s bistro, Nellie’s Cafe – a nod to the woman who gave to much to Corby.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A blue colour scheme will see a large backlit ‘The Living Centre’ sign placed at the front of the building as well as a totem sign at the entrance.

The application form can be viewed here, and local people can comment on the plans.

Related topics:Corby

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice