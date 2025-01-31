Nod to youth pioneer Nellie Connaughty as Corby church set for makeover

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The owners of a Corby church based in a former community building are seeking permission to give the outside of the building a makeover.

The Connaughty Centre was sold off by the government’s Homes Agency in 2018 to house a new church – The Living Faith Temple.

It was set-up as a non-denominational Pentecostal church that quickly became popular with many members of Corby’s growing African community. There are a large number of nationalities who attend the church.

Pastor David Midzi unveiled grand plans for the building, which was originally named after Nellie Connaughty who dedicated her life to creating a hub for Corby’s youth. She was famous for her Saturday night dances at ‘Nellie’s Bin’.

The Connaughty Centre in Corby is getting new signage, with a nod to Nellie Connaughty who dedicated her life to Corby's youth. Image: NNC planning

The church vowed to keep Nellie’s legacy alive, but because of the terrible state of the Cottingham Road building, they said it would take some years for their big plans to come to fruition.

Now the church has applied to North Northamptonshire Council’s planning department for permission to overhaul the tired exterior.

Although it will finally ose its old name, there are plans to install new signage which will include a sign for the church’s bistro, Nellie’s Cafe – a nod to the woman who gave to much to Corby.

A blue colour scheme will see a large backlit ‘The Living Centre’ sign placed at the front of the building as well as a totem sign at the entrance.

The application form can be viewed here, and local people can comment on the plans.