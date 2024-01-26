No trains next weekend from Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough due to industrial action

East Midlands Railway will not be able to run services from North Northamptonshire tomorrow

East Midlands Railway says it will not be in a position to run any services at all from North Northamptonshire stations next Saturday (February 3).

Ongoing strikes are part of a programme affecting 18 train companies between Monday (January 29) and Tuesday, February 6 will cause severe disruption to rail services for the whole of the weekend.

On Saturday there will be no services between Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and St Pancras.

And on Sunday (February 4) no EMR Connect services will operate at all between the same stations. Engineering works will also affect some EMR Regional and Intercity routes which means that only a limited number of trains will call at Kettering. The other stations will have no services on Sunday.

This staggered approach by the union will different train operators on different days. The row over pay has been going on for 18 months and unions say train companies have not met with them since last April.

As a result, EMR services will be busy throughout the industrial action. Customers are advised to check EMR's website and understand how their full journey is impacted before travelling - especially due to strike action impacting different train operators on different days.

Will Rogers, Managing Director of East Midlands Railway, said: "We cannot run any services on Saturday, February 3 - while our services will also be busy on either side of this day.

"Customers are advised to check our website to understand how their whole journey is affected before setting off and can expect possible disruption or late notice cancellations."

More information regarding the strikes can be found here.

Strike action's impact on services

An overtime ban will be in place between Saturday, 29 January and Friday, 2 February. There will be possible short notice cancellations and service alterations.

Saturday, 3 February: Do not attempt to travel. No EMR services will run.

Sunday, 4 February: On Sunday 4 February, there will be no EMR Connect services running. No rail replacement bus services will be provided.

There are also several changes to the planned timetable across our Regional and Intercity routes due to engineering works. Resulting in extended journey times and busy services. Please check your full journey before travelling.

Monday, 5 February to Tuesday, 6 February