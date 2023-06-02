'No students in any danger' after man ‘became abusive’ at Corby school, say police

Corby Technical School. File image.

Northamptonshire Police have said that students were not placed in danger during an incident at a Corby school yesterday (Thursday, June 1) afternoon.

Officers attended Corby Technical School after being called to a ‘disturbance’ by staff at about 2.30pm when a man became abusive.

School bosses have also released a second statement this morning after contacting parents last night, but they declined to elaborate on the nature of the incident, describing it as a ‘personal matter’ and asking for ‘compassion’ from the school community.

They told this newspaper that they review security measures on an ongoing basis.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Police officers attended Corby Technical School in Cottingham Road yesterday (June 1) at about 2.30pm as a precautionary measure following a report of a disturbance which involved a man being verbally abusive to staff.

“At no time were any students in danger and the incident concluded without issue. We’d like to thank the school for their swift action in calling us to ensure the safety of their students.”

Parents contacted our reporters last night after becoming concerned for the safety of their teens, who were subject to school lockdown procedures during the incident. There were also speculative rumours on social media and some parents said they were worried about sending their children to school today.

A second statement from principal Angela Reynolds sent to parents this morning said: “Following on from our communication yesterday, I would like to further reassure you that students were kept safe at all times in school yesterday and their safety and wellbeing will continue to be our highest priority, as it always has been. No threats were made towards any students, or members of staff.

“There were never any weapons, or any suspicion of weapons being involved in this incident as has been inaccurately claimed via social media.

“I understand that uncertainty can lead to curiosity and concern, please be mindful that as a school, when sharing information publicly, we have a responsibility to maintain confidentiality for those involved in what was an isolated and personal matter. I would encourage all within our school community to move forward with compassion and understanding when considering their responses towards this situation, values that our school and I personally cherish.”

