The road was closed

Police say nobody suffered serious injuries in a crash which closed a Kettering road on Sunday (May 1).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to Warkton Lane, at the junction with Barton Road, at about 4.15pm.

The incident involved a blue BMW 3 Series and a grey VW Golf, with the road shut as police, fire and paramedics attended.