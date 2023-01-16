'No serious injuries' after crash near roundabout between Corby and Kettering

Nobody was seriously injured in a crash which closed the A43 between Corby and Kettering, police have confirmed.

Emergency services were called to an incident yesterday with both sides of the road closed.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “This happened yesterday at about 5.35pm just before the bypass roundabout on the A43 Rockingham Road and involved a black Audi A3 and a black Vauxhall Vivaro.

File picture