'No serious injuries' after crash near roundabout between Corby and Kettering
By Callum Faulds
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Nobody was seriously injured in a crash which closed the A43 between Corby and Kettering, police have confirmed.
Emergency services were called to an incident yesterday with both sides of the road closed.
A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “This happened yesterday at about 5.35pm just before the bypass roundabout on the A43 Rockingham Road and involved a black Audi A3 and a black Vauxhall Vivaro.
"Two people were taken to KGH but thankfully no-one was seriously injured.”