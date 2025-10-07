No rest for Raunds fire crew as they come across A14 crash involving three vehicles on way back from shout
The emergency crew was travelling back to the station when they came across the collision between Junctions 13 and 15 at around 7.40am this morning (October 7).
Firefighters stopped to help those involved, making the cars safe and removing from the westbound carriageway near Thrapston.
A spokesman for Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “A Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service crew from Raunds were returning to their station when they came across a road traffic collision between three vehicles on the A14 westbound between Junctions 13 and 15 at around 7.40am this morning (October 7).
“The crew worked to make all three cars safe and remove them from the carriageway before returning to their station.”