Raunds firefighters on their way back from a call-out have helped the occupants of three vehicles who crashed on the A14.

The emergency crew was travelling back to the station when they came across the collision between Junctions 13 and 15 at around 7.40am this morning (October 7).

Firefighters stopped to help those involved, making the cars safe and removing from the westbound carriageway near Thrapston.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “A Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service crew from Raunds were returning to their station when they came across a road traffic collision between three vehicles on the A14 westbound between Junctions 13 and 15 at around 7.40am this morning (October 7).

“The crew worked to make all three cars safe and remove them from the carriageway before returning to their station.”