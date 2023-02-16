No place like home for talented Kettering athletes thanks to launch of leisure scheme

L-R: Alice Bates, Dermot Bailey, Rebecca Wigfield and Tim Webb.

Some of Kettering’s most talented athletes now have a free training base on their doorstep thanks to the launch of a new scheme.

Freedom Leisure, which runs Kettering Swimming Pool, Desborough Leisure Centre and Kettering’s track and pitch, is helping local sports stars who are nationally ranked or performing at a national level.

The launch of a talented athlete scheme gives them free use of Freedom Leisure's sites for a year including swimming, gym sessions and classes, to give them greater flexibility when training meaning they don't have to travel far.

Wesley Neville, Freedom Leisure’s healthy communities manager for north Northamptonshire, said: “Freedom Leisure are delighted to announce that the talented athlete scheme has been introduced to the Kettering/Desborough area.

"The scheme will help provide local athletes a new training base to help them progress and it also shows off the magnificent range of sports persons we have in north Northamptonshire currently.

"The initiative is always looking for new local athletes it could benefit.”

Local athletes already using the scheme include:

Alice Bates, a 1,500m runner for Kettering Town Harriers who is highly-ranked nationally in the under 20s division.

Dermot Bailey, a national singles wheelchair tennis champion who represented Team GB at the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo.

Rebecca Wigfield, an international lawn bowls player for England.

Tim Webb, a touch rugby player in the England national squad.

Alice Bennett, the England under 17 indoor 800m champion who runs for Kettering Town Harriers.