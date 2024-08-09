No pane no gain as Kettering man celebrates 50 years with same Wellingborough glass manufacturer and fitting firm

By Alison Bagley

Multimedia reporter

Published 9th Aug 2024, 06:00 GMT
It’s clear for all to see, working for the same glazing company for fifty years has agreed with Bob Binder from Kettering.

Employed by Richard Gent Glass Ltd – now Gent Glass – since 1974, Bob’s golden jubilee at the Wellingborough firm has been marked with a special presentation of his first wage - £20.04.

Starting as a window fitter, in his five decades Bob has taken on many roles including a driver and manager at the Finedon Road industrial estate base.

But when he answered the job advert in the Evening Telegraph, it was as a glass cutter not the post he was eventually given.

Gent Glass celebrate employee with 50 years' service: l-r Karen Gascoyne, Bob Binder and Terry Nowlan/Gent Glass
Gent Glass celebrate employee with 50 years' service: l-r Karen Gascoyne, Bob Binder and Terry Nowlan/Gent Glass

Bob said: “In June 1974, I answered an advert in the Evening Telegraph. I went for an interview as a glass cutter. They asked if I had any experience as a fitter and I said ‘no’.

“Two weeks later they sent me a letter offering me a job as a fitter.”

Now a great-grandfather, back in 1974, Bob who joined another glazing company in Kettering straight from school, wanted a wage rise to support his young family.

At the age of 20, he began his regular commute to Wellingborough firstly to the Richard Gent Glass factory in Park Road then in 1976 to their new Sanders Road HQ – it’s a trip that has become very familiar over the years.

Gent Glass celebrate employee with 50 years' service: Bob Binder was presented with a case containing his 1974 wage (£20.04)/ Gent Glass
Gent Glass celebrate employee with 50 years' service: Bob Binder was presented with a case containing his 1974 wage (£20.04)/ Gent Glass

Bob said: “I don’t know where the time has gone. I’ve always enjoyed my job. My ethos is go to work and enjoy it. I turned 70 in June and, while I’ve got my health, I’m just going to carry on. I don’t want to sit watching rubbish on TV.”

His job has changed from going out with sheets of glass and a pot of putty, he now helps make products including balconies, cabinets, screens and floors all from glass.

Even though he has cut his hours to three days a week, he still gets a great deal of job satisfaction creating bespoke glass cabinets ordered by London’s top department stores and a county-based F1 team looking to display their trophies.

Gent Glass company director Karen Gascoyne said: “Bob’s a great asset to the company. People like to stay with us because I’d like to think we’re a nice place to work – we’re like a family.”

Related topics:KetteringWellingborough

