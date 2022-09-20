'No offences identified' after police look into Corby video allegations

Police say they have ‘identified no offences’ after an incident that led to a social media post being shared widely across Corby.

Over the weekend officers issued a statement saying they were aware of a post that had gone on social media over an alleged incident at West Glebe Park.

A member of the public had confronted a man who was thought to be videoing on Saturday, September 17, at about 10.30am close to the football pitches.

A police spokesman said: “We would like to reassure members of the public that officers attended the incident and a man has been questioned.

They added: “No-one has been arrested and no offences were identified.“

Members of the public and the media do not need a permit to film or photograph in public places and police have no power to stop them filming.

There are guidelines for using public places for filming movies.