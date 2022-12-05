'No life-changing injuries' after A6 Burton Latimer crash which saw car catch fire
Emergency services were called to the scene
Police say nobody suffered life-threatening or life-changing injuries after a crash on the A6.
Emergency services were called to the stretch by the Higham Road junction in Burton Latimer just before 7pm on Saturday night.
A police spokesman said the incident involved a grey Nissan Navara, a silver Renault Clio and a black Nissan Leaf.
The spokesman said: “As a result of the collision the Renault caught fire but thankfully, it looks like no-one involved sustained any life-threatening or life-changing injuries.”