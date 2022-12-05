News you can trust since 1897
'No life-changing injuries' after A6 Burton Latimer crash which saw car catch fire

Emergency services were called to the scene

By Sam Wildman
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 5th Dec 2022, 12:06pm

Police say nobody suffered life-threatening or life-changing injuries after a crash on the A6.

Emergency services were called to the stretch by the Higham Road junction in Burton Latimer just before 7pm on Saturday night.

A police spokesman said the incident involved a grey Nissan Navara, a silver Renault Clio and a black Nissan Leaf.

The scene on Saturday. Credit: Kevin Bird

The spokesman said: “As a result of the collision the Renault caught fire but thankfully, it looks like no-one involved sustained any life-threatening or life-changing injuries.”

