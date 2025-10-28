No date for reopening of popular Kettering pub after sudden closure

A popular Kettering pub remains shut after closing its doors last week.

Customers of The Wayfarers in London Road were told of a one-day closure in a post on its Facebook page on Tuesday, October 21, just before 6pm.

It read: “Hello folks, due to unforeseen circumstances the pub is closed today. Thanks for your understanding.”

The pub prides itself as a ‘friendly and welcoming’ pub and a ‘great place for food, drink and good times’.

But for the past week, the pub that usually opens every afternoon and evening, has remained in the dark with its curtains drawn.

Owned by Leicester-based Everards Brewery, the company did not answer specific questions from the Northants Telegraph regarding the future of the pub, but issued a statement to customers.

The brewery says they hope to have a ‘resolution as soon as possible’ to the closure.

Everards said: “At this moment in time, we do not have a confirmed re-opening date, but as soon as we do we will encourage the current business owner to make an announcement through social media.

"We apologise if this current closure has caused you any inconvenience, but we hopefully will have a resolution as soon as possible.”