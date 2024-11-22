No bog standard toilets for Rushden Wetherspoons as High Street pub scoops up poo-restigious award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Railway Inn in Rushden has been handed a platinum grade from inspectors in the 2024 Loo of the Year Awards.

The annual awards aim to highlight and improve standards of ‘away from home’ toilet provision across the UK, with inspectors making unannounced visits to thousands of toilets.

Rushden High Street Wetherspoons manager Sarah Childs said she is ‘delighted’ with the score.

She said: “Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors.”

The Railway Inn has platinum-grade toilets, according to inspectors from the Loo of the Year Awards

Local loos are graded accordingly with bronze, silver, gold, platinum, platinum plus or diamond accolades, with unacceptable toilets not graded at all.

Inspectors judge each facility against criteria such as décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment, and overall management.

The Loo of the Year Awards 2024 managing director, Becky Wall, added: “The toilets at The Railway Inn have been designed and fitted out to a very high standard and are both clean and well maintained.

“The pub deserves its platinum award.”