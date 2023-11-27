No arrests after 'large-scale' fight in town centre near Kettering
The incident took place early on Sunday morning
Fighting that broke out in a high street left two people injured in the brawl that took place early on Sunday.
Two people were hurt during the ‘large-scale’ fight in Rothwell town centre in the early hours of Sunday, November 26.
Police were called to the fracas in High Street just before 2am.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “We received reports of a large-scale fight involving up to eight people in the High Street, Rothwell.
“Two people sustained minor injuries and no arrests were made.”