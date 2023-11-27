News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING

No arrests after 'large-scale' fight in town centre near Kettering

The incident took place early on Sunday morning
By Alison Bagley
Published 27th Nov 2023, 15:03 GMT
Updated 27th Nov 2023, 15:03 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Fighting that broke out in a high street left two people injured in the brawl that took place early on Sunday.

Two people were hurt during the ‘large-scale’ fight in Rothwell town centre in the early hours of Sunday, November 26.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police were called to the fracas in High Street just before 2am.

Most Popular
Police file picture/National WorldPolice file picture/National World
Police file picture/National World

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “We received reports of a large-scale fight involving up to eight people in the High Street, Rothwell.

“Two people sustained minor injuries and no arrests were made.”