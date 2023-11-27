The incident took place early on Sunday morning

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fighting that broke out in a high street left two people injured in the brawl that took place early on Sunday.

Two people were hurt during the ‘large-scale’ fight in Rothwell town centre in the early hours of Sunday, November 26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to the fracas in High Street just before 2am.

Police file picture/National World

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “We received reports of a large-scale fight involving up to eight people in the High Street, Rothwell.