This year-long project, a collaboration between Groundwork Northamptonshire, Made with Many and Greatwell Homes, includes a packed programme of creative sessions, workshops, detached youth work and celebration events. This project is all about engaging with young people to explore new ideas and interests, whilst also offering youth work support when it is needed.

A group of youth workers and creative leaders are now be based on Queensway two evenings a week – meeting young people, learning about their experiences in the neighbourhood and working together to improve services and opportunities.

The team will be taking to the streets to chat to and engage with young people in the places they spend their time.

Kate Williams, CEO of Groundwork Northamptonshire, added: "At Groundwork, working with young people is a key priority. We want this investment to offer new and exciting support for young people to try new interests and access youth work support with wider issues.

“Coming together with Greatwell Homes to deliver this work is really exciting and we hope it will set partnership models for the future. This project is a breath of fresh air, it’s great to see investment for our young people, it'll be fun, creative and exciting - let’s see what they develop.”

Tom Briggs, producer for Made with Many, said: We are looking forward to creating positive opportunities, building on the creative side of this project and connecting young people with artists. We will also be running a programme of informal education and young people led issue-based sessions, visiting schools, community venues and centres as well as spending time out and about in the areas young people are spending their time.”

Alongside this qualified youth workers will be visiting homes and schools to support young people and their families who are facing crisis. There will also be a final six-week celebration event and trip, led by young people.

The collaboration with Greatwell Homes will ensure a direct connection to the area's biggest landlord and green space manager.

Kate added: “Greatwell Homes are listening to what young people are interested in and how we can together improve neighbourhoods.”

Chris Holloway, executive director at Greatwell Homes, added: “We’re proud to be involved in this project and to be improving the lives of young people in Queensway, one of the key areas in which we operate.

“Greatwell Homes have led or been involved in a number of projects to improve safety, anti-social behaviour and sense of community on the estate. We go beyond just providing homes to make sure that local communities also have the education, skills and wellbeing they need to thrive.