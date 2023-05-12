Graeme Kane, who will stay at NNC after securing a promotion to executive director of place and economy

A senior officer at North Northamptonshire Council who had been due to leave to take up a role elsewhere has decided to stay at the authority after securing a promotion.

The former Executive Director of Place and Economy George Candler is due to step up as interim NNC chief executive following the resignation of Rob Bridge, who has been in charge at the authority since it was formed in April 2021 and is off to run Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was announced this morning (Friday, May 12) that Mr Candler’s vacant role will now be filled by former highways assistant boss Graeme Kane.

Council leader Cllr Jason Smithers said: “I’m delighted that we’ve been able to propose Graeme to this very important role at the council and secure his employment at the authority.

“Graeme already occupies a substantial post in the place directorate and has a great understanding of the area. Retaining quality staff with deep local knowledge is important to the council and helps build excellence in our services for residents.

“Graeme has been a director previously and carries an enormous wealth of experience making him a valuable asset to the leadership team and North Northamptonshire as a whole.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I look forward to working with him as we continue our journey and progress as a council.”

Graeme Kane said: “I’m delighted to be proposed for the position and look forward to working with members, colleagues and partners to continue the good work we are doing in the area.”