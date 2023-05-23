New leader Matt Keane (left) with deputy leader Leanne Buckingham (top) and chair of scrutiny Lyn Buckingham (bottom)

The Labour group on North Northamptonshire Council has announced the team that will lead it through the forthcoming civic year.

Members held their annual general meeting last week and voted for Cllr Matt Keane (Corby West) as their new leader. He takes over from Cllr John McGhee (Kingswood & Hazel Leys), who did not stand for re-election.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Keane is a former mayor of Corby and led Corby Town Council for its inaugural year. He has been a councillor for eight years having previously served on Corby Borough Council.

Cllr Leanne Buckingham (Oakley) was elected by ballot as the group’s deputy leader. Cllr Buckingham was elected to the new North Northamptonshire authority in 2021 and is currently the deputy mayor of Corby. She takes over as deputy leader from Cllr Jean Addison (Corby West) who also didn’t seek re-election.

Her mum, Cllr Lyn Buckingham (Lloyds) was elected secretary, Cllr John McGhee was given the role of group chair with Cllr Ross Armour (Oakley) being elected chief whip. Cllr Valerie Anslow (Croyland and Swanspool) was given the treasurer’s role.

Thanks was passed to both Cllr Jean Addison and Cllr John McGhee for their helping to lead the transition for the group towards the new Council

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are now sixteen councillors in the NNC Labour group – twelve are from Corby, two from Kettering and one from Wellingborough.