The event was held in the newly built auditorium at Sir Christopher Hatton Academy

Northamptonshire Music & Performing Arts Trust's Wellingborough centre (NMPAT Wellingborough) hosted its annual Christmas Serenade on Saturday, December 2.

The event showcased performances from the centre's string ensembles, guitar and ukulele groups, a choir and recorder consort. Students and adults performed at the the newly built auditorium at Sir Christopher Hatton Academy as part of this end of term celebration.

Head of centre Joanne Green said: ''Hearing the groups rehearsing this term and then watching the performers faces light up on stage is pure joy.

The Christmas Serenade showcased a wealth of local musical talent

"I am so proud of each and everyone involved.''

Organisers were ‘delighted’ that the mayor of Wellingborough, Cllr Valerie Anslow, and her colleague Cllr Sylvia Erskine, were able to attend the concert.

The mayor also presented two Gordon Robinson Awards to centre members Lucy Campbell and Grace Hopkins, accolades that are given annually to students who have made a particularly positive contribution to the centre.

She said: "NMPAT do a superb job at teaching a whole variety of instruments both in school and at their Saturday schools.

Lucy Campbell and Grace Hopkins receive the Gordon Robinson Award from mayor Valerie Anslow

"Music needs to be encouraged both within school and the community as they bring so much enjoyment and sense of wellbeing to both the performer and those listening.

“I was very impressed by all the performers and the dedication of the teachers."

NMPAT Wellingborough meets each Saturday morning during term time at Sir Christopher Hatton Academy, providing music and arts activities for everyone aged four-years-old and upwards.

Classes range from no experience necessary, with instruments available for loan, to senior bands and orchestras showing off a wealth of talent.

Some of the more advanced ensembles can be booked for external events, as the concert band made an appearance at the Wellingborough Christmas light switch-on event, and its 'Just Big Band' featured at the recent Christmas Fair in the library.

Rehearsals will begin again on Saturday, January 6, following the festive break for another ‘fun-filled term of music and arts’, and NMPAT Wellingborough are eager for people to join in.